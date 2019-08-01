Ex-Philly Sheriff Gets 5 Years In Contractor Kickback Scheme

Law360, Philadelphia (August 1, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia’s longest-serving sheriff was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday as a federal judge branded it “the shame of the city” that he'd broken the public's trust by accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bribes in exchange for contracts with his office. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone told John Green, who served more than two decades as the city’s sheriff before retiring in 2010, that he had defied expectations that he serve the public with honor and integrity. “You were supposed to be one of the good ones,” Judge Beetlestone said. “The shame — your shame, and...

