Uber's Quick Win Bid Is 'A Farce,' Boston Cab Cos. Say

Law360, Boston (July 30, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A group of Boston-area cab companies slammed Uber Technologies Inc. for a “frivolous” bid to get a federal judge to reconsider tossing its motion for a midtrial win in an unfair pricing suit, saying late Monday that Uber repackaged previously failed arguments and that new Uber documents are but "a farce." The 34 taxi companies, which are in the middle of a bench trial with the ride-sharing giant over allegations that Uber was running an unlicensed taxi service in Massachusetts for more than three years, told U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton that he got it right the first time when he...

