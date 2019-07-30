US Sanctions North Korean Trading Co. Worker

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned a North Korean man whose employer has alleged ties to his country's weapons program, in a move that could further pressure the authoritarian government amid stalled nuclear negotiations. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Monday that all U.S. property tied to Kim Su Il, who works from Vietnam for a North Korean munitions department, "must be blocked and reported to" OFAC. The move comes less than a week after North Korea reportedly fired two short-range missiles, and as nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled. Harry Clark, chair...

