Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Norton Healthcare Defends Early Retiree Benefit Methodology

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Early retirees who claim Norton Healthcare Inc. shortchanged them haven't identified any flaw in the company's lump sum benefits calculations, Norton told the Kentucky federal court overseeing a long-running Employee Retirement Income Security Act battle.

The company and the group of retirees who sued it each filed motions on Monday for summary judgment in a suit claiming the company miscalculated their lump sum pension benefits. Norton fought a number of the plaintiffs’ challenges, arguing that the retirees were wrongly contending that their lump-sum calculations didn’t take into account a feature of the retirement plan’s “basic form” of payment — a monthly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Kentucky Western

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 30, 2008

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®