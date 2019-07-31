FERC Should Not Review Pipeline Downstream Climate Impact

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- For almost two years now, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has tasked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with what, to the commission, has seemed like a vexing exercise: its review, under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, of the indirect effects on climate change of new gas pipelines authorized under Section 7(e) of the Natural Gas Act, or NGA.[1] Starting with Sierra Club v. FERC[2] in 2017, and again in Birckhead v. FERC[3] in June, the D.C. Circuit has directed (or, in dicta, strongly suggested) that FERC must evaluate the effects on climate change of greenhouse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS