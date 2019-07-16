Trump Admin. Wants Asylum Policy Block Paused

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has asked a California federal court to pause its block on a White House policy stripping asylum eligibility from migrants trying to enter the U.S. through a country besides their own as the administration appeals to the Ninth Circuit. The administration argued Monday that U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar’s order from last week granting a nationwide preliminary injunction undermines the executive branch’s authority and conflicts with a D.C. judge's ruling earlier that same day last week allowing the policy. Effectively overriding U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly’s decision, Judge Tigar said that the “new rule is likely invalid because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS