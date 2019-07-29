Ellen-Branded Walmart Clothes Stole ‘Love’ Logo, Artist Says

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Walmart and Ellen DeGeneres were targeted in a lawsuit filed in California federal court Monday by a street artist who claims his signature logo was ripped off for a DeGeneres-branded clothing line sold by the retail giant, leading his fans to believe he had “sold out.” The plaintiff alleges that his heart-shaped "love" logo (left) was infringed by Ellen DeGeneres and Walmart. Julian Rivera alleged in his complaint that his logo is featured prominently in the EV1 collection, a collaboration between the famous comedian and Walmart Inc. The copyright and trademark infringement has helped Walmart and DeGeneres make millions in profits...

