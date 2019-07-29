Firearm Accessories Cos. In Libel Dispute After Severing Ties

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida company that sells tactical accessories and upgrades for firearms lodged a libel suit Monday against Israel-based firearm accessories maker CAA Industries Ltd. for sending a letter to its customers urging them not to do business with the distributor after it had severed its relationship with CAA. Pompano Beach, Florida-based ME Technology Inc. said CAA and its CEO Moshe Oz sent a letter in April to its customers, dealers and distributors telling them that the pistol housings being sold by ME were unsafe because they lacked a trigger guard. CAA also told customers that the product infringed CAA-held trademarks and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS