Firearm Accessories Cos. In Libel Dispute After Severing Ties

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida company that sells tactical accessories and upgrades for firearms lodged a libel suit Monday against Israel-based firearm accessories maker CAA Industries Ltd. for sending a letter to its customers urging them not to do business with the distributor after it had severed its relationship with CAA.

Pompano Beach, Florida-based ME Technology Inc. said CAA and its CEO Moshe Oz sent a letter in April to its customers, dealers and distributors telling them that the pistol housings being sold by ME were unsafe because they lacked a trigger guard.

CAA also told customers that the product infringed CAA-held trademarks and...

Case Information

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Assault Libel & Slander

Date Filed

July 29, 2019

