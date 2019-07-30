5th Circ. Vacates 19½-Year Sentence Over 'Plain' Mistake

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit vacated Monday the 19½-year sentence of a Mexican businessman who participated in a $14 million Ponzi scheme, finding a lower court's "plain" mistake raised his offense level by one point and skewed the sentencing guidelines. A three-judge panel upheld the man's conviction and a $5.4 million restitution order but sent the case back to the lower court for resentencing. When initially sentencing Roberto Trinidad del Carpio Frescas, who was convicted of 24 counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of money laundering, U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama wrongly based two types of sentencing enhancements on his wire...

