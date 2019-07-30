J&J Says FDA, Scientists Found No Asbestos In Baby Powder

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (July 30, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson challenged claims its baby powder caused four people to develop mesothelioma at a New Jersey state trial Tuesday by highlighting how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and independent testing labs purportedly debunked separate findings by two researchers in the 1970s that the company's baby powder products contained asbestos. During her cross-examination of an environmental health scientist in a New Brunswick courtroom, J&J attorney Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP pointed out how testing conducted by the FDA and the independent labs contradicted the research of Seymour Z. Lewin of New York University and Arthur Langer...

