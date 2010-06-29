Dewey Impersonator Accused Of Hiding Cushy IT Job

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A convicted New Jersey fraudster who served prison time for impersonating representatives of the defunct Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP and a bank violated his probation by concealing his high-paid executive job at a Massachusetts information technology firm, according to a federal court filing Monday. Vlade Stojchevski of Lake Hiawatha never told his probation officer about his $250,000 gig as vice president for delivery at North Bay Solutions LLC, according to the summons signed by U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson. Stojchevski also never told his employer of his criminal past and thus "abused" his specialized information technology expertise to get the...

