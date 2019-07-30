Micronesian Transportation Official Gets 1.5 Years For Bribery

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Micronesian government official was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for his role in a bribery and money laundering scheme to secure engineering project contracts for a U.S. firm with the Pacific island nation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. A Hawaii federal judge sentenced Master Halbert, a transportation department official for the Federated States of Micronesia, and ordered him to pay a $7,500 fine on Monday, according to court documents. Halbert pled guilty in April and admitted to taking bribes from a U.S. civil engineering firm in return for helping it secure Micronesian government contracts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS