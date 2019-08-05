Greenberg Traurig Nabs Bell Nunnally Litigator In Dallas

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP's Dallas office has snagged a Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP attorney with extensive experience helping clients through business litigation and arbitration proceedings. Daniel P. Elms has joined Greenberg Traurig's global litigation practice as a shareholder, bringing a background in serving as a first-chair trial attorney and handling arbitration proceedings before institutions like the American Arbitration Association and the International Chamber of Commerce, according to the firm. "My practice has evolved to the point that I need two of Greenberg Traurig's unquestionable strengths — the specialized expertise that comes with a team of 2,100 lawyers at the top of...

