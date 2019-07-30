Goodwin-Led Tech Co. Dynatrace Ups IPO Target To $500M

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Cloud software firm Dynatrace Inc. on Tuesday raised the price range for its shares ahead of a planned initial public offering, with the Goodwin Procter LLP-led company now looking to bring in $498.5 million at midpoint. Dynatrace moved the limits of its price range from $11 and $13 per share to between $13 and $15 per share, meaning the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company's IPO could rack up approximately 17% more at midpoint than initially expected. Dynatrace in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it is still planning to list 34 million shares, the same number as when it...

