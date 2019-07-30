Engine Maker's Ex-CEO Pleads Not Guilty In $25M Fraud Case

Law360, Chicago (July 30, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of an Illinois-based alternative-energy engine maker pled not guilty Tuesday to charges that he and two other company executives engaged in an accounting fraud scheme that inflated company revenues by $25 million. Gary Winemaster, the former head of Power Solutions International Inc., entered the plea during his initial appearance in court following his arrest earlier this month. He and two other executives are accused of deceiving investors and shareholders by recognizing company revenues for sales that it was not yet entitled to claim in financial reports dating from late 2014 through 2015. Winemaster faces one count of securities...

