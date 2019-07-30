Mylan Nears $30M Deal In SEC EpiPen Probe; CEO To Retire

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Mylan NV has reached a tentative agreement to pay $30 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe into allegations that the pharmaceutical company ripped off the government by underpaying Medicaid rebates for the EpiPen, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. The tentative settlement, which would resolve an SEC investigation launched in 2016, came as Pfizer Inc. announced plans to divest its subsidiary Upjohn Inc. and merge it with Mylan. Upon the merger's closing, Mylan's CEO, Heather Bresch, will retire, the company said. Mylan says it “has been cooperating fully with the SEC staff’s investigation” and has reached “an...

