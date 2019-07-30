NJ Appeals Court Revives Homeopathic Flu Remedy Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a proposed class action challenging a homeopathic flu medicine maker's claims about the product's effectiveness, overruling a lower court's "wholly inadequate" dismissal despite plausible allegations that the flu remedy's labels are false. The three-judge panel said that attorney and pro se plaintiff Harold M. Hoffman clearly alleged that King Bio Inc. makes false claims about the efficacy of its "Multi-Strain Flu Relief," which is unlawful under the state's Consumer Fraud Act. And because Hoffman alleged that he bought the homeopathic product for nearly $15, relying on the company's claims that it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS