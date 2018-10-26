DC Circ. Gives Labs New Shot At Fighting Big Medicare Cuts

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit revived a challenge by the laboratory industry to hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicare payment cuts on Tuesday, rejecting the federal government’s assertion of immunity from judicial scrutiny. In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel revived an American Clinical Laboratory Association suit contesting a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule that sharply limited the collection of data used to set Medicare’s lab reimbursement rates. At issue is a section of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act, which ordered regulators to overhaul reimbursement based on payments from private health insurers. According to Tuesday’s opinion, a lower...

