Rakoff Gives 5 Months To Jeweler Tipped By Ex-S&P Analyst

Law360, New York (July 30, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A French jeweler who traded on an inside tip from former Standard & Poor's analyst Sebastian Pinto-Thomaz was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who rejected his bid for no prison in part because he later took a second tip. Judge Rakoff also hit Jeremy Millul, 32, with a $20,000 fine and ordered him to surrender to custody no later than Jan. 6. Millul has forfeited $107,000, the amount of profit he realized from trading on a tip from Pinto-Thomaz provided in 2016. Millul admitted to a conspiracy count in March, not...

