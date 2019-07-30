DOL Fines Construction Firm $20K For H-2B Violations

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas construction firm was fined $20,312 for offering free housing, free transportation to and from work, and other preferential treatment to H-2B workers, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday. According to the DOL's statement, an investigation by the agency's Wage and Hour Division found that Lake Village, Arkansas-based Gonzalez Rebar LLC violated labor provisions of the H-2B nonimmigrant visa program when the company offered more favorable working conditions to the foreign workers than those offered to its U.S. workers. The H-2B visa program allows employers to hire foreign workers for temporary nonagricultural labor, so long as there are no...

