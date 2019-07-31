DOD Ignoring Off-Shelf IT Products' Cyber Risks, Report Says

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has purchased at least $32.8 million worth of various IT products that have known cybersecurity risks, with the Office of the Inspector General concluding that the practice has the potential to compromise national security. The OIG audit, released Tuesday, found that in financial year 2018, the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force purchased, among other commercial-grade items, Lenovo computers, Lexmark printers and GoPro cameras. All three of these products have been flagged as having cybersecurity vulnerabilities, the report says. "If the DoD continues to purchase and use [commercial off-the-shelf] information technology items without identifying, assessing, and mitigating the...

