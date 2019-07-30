Pa. Billionaire's Estate Isn't Privileged In Trust Row, Panel Told

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The estate plans of the late conservative billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife weren’t covered by attorney-client privilege and were rightly ordered to be disclosed to his children amid a dispute over the draining of a Mellon family trust fund, his children’s lawyers told a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel Tuesday. Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky attorney H. Yale Gutnick served as both Scaife's estate planner and trustee for the fund. By allegedly mingling those roles, he waived any attorney-client privilege or work-product privilege that might have otherwise prevented the order to disclose thousands of pages of estate planning documents in David and Jennie Scaife's...

