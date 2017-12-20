Ed Dept. Wants Pause In Student Loan Suit To Stay In Place

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Department of Education and Secretary Betsy DeVos are urging a California federal court not to lift a stay in a proposed class action over collection of student loans from former students of Corinthian College, saying the court should wait for the Ninth Circuit to decide on the government's appeal of an injunction order in the case. The department on Monday told the district court that the Ninth Circuit's decision will provide "significant, if not dispositive, guidance" on the legal issues surrounding the case and that the most efficient course is to wait for that guidance. Moving ahead risks unnecessary litigation...

