3 Firms Vie To Lead Suit Over Metro Bank Accounting Blunder

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Three law firms threw their hat in the ring on Monday to serve as lead counsel in a lawsuit accusing Metro Bank PLC of misrepresenting the adequacy of its risk management policies before revealing a £900 million ($1.1 billion) accounting blunder. Investors separately represented by Levi & Korsinsky LLP, the Rosen Law Firm PA and Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP each asked a California federal court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the putative class action and for their respective counsel picks to take the lead. Among the prospective lead plaintiffs is Joseph Amann, who filed the suit...

