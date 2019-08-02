After Nearly 10 Years, Tax Treaties May Face More Delays

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Pending tax treaties that weren’t among those voted on when the U.S. Senate recently ended a years-long impasse could face additional delays, in part because the U.S. Treasury Department wants to add a caveat that may complicate the approval process. Three more tax treaties are unlikely to move through the U.S. Senate with the same relative ease as the four treaties that passed last month. (AP) Last month, the Senate overwhelmingly approved four bilateral tax treaties after years of inaction on the agreements. But three treaties that remain pending are unlikely to move through the Senate with the same relative ease...

