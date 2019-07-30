Semenya Blocked From Running Amid Testosterone Appeal

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Olympic gold medalist runner Caster Semenya is again prohibited from competing while she challenges controversial testosterone limits put in place by the International Association of Athletics Federation after the Swiss Supreme Court on Tuesday rescinded its previous decision to block the rules and indicated Semenya may be headed for an outright loss. The IAAF imposed the rules last year to keep runners such as Semenya, who identifies as female but exhibits natural testosterone levels closer to that associated with biological males, from competing in most professional races. Semenya challenged those rules in the Court of Arbitration for Sport but lost last...

