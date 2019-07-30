McDermott Brings 2 New Partners To New York Office

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has boosted the corporate practices at its New York office with two new partners, one specializing in restructuring, the other in real estate. The firm announced this week that Kristin Going has joined the transactions practice group to aid clients in financial restructurings, while Todd Eisner has joined the real estate practice group. They started at the firm on Monday. Going has more than 20 years of experience in bankruptcy proceedings, the firm said, and has represented creditors in federal and state court as well as out-of-court negotiations. She comes to McDermott from Drinker Biddle &...

