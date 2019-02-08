CSX Needn't Get SC Property Tax Break, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Railroad property should not be subject to a South Carolina property tax cap because it is assessed differently from the types of property subject to the cap, the state told the Fourth Circuit in its dispute with CSX Transportation Inc. In a Monday brief, South Carolina urged the appeals court to reject CSX's argument that the state's exclusion of railroad property from a property tax cap violates the Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform Act, which is known as the 4-R Act. The state argued that CSX failed to prove railroad real property is similarly situated to commercial and real property and...

