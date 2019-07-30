Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UC System Targets Retailers In Litigation-Funded IP Blitz

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Amazon, Target, Ikea, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond have been illegally importing and selling filament LED lighting that infringes the University of California system's intellectual property, university administrators claimed Tuesday in five patent infringement suits paid for by litigation funder Longford Capital.

The "revolutionary technology" in LED light bulbs uses about 90% less energy than traditional incandescent light bulbs and was invented by a Nobel-credentialed research team at the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to a statement from the university system's lawyers at Nixon Peabody LLP.

To properly sell the bulbs, retailers must seek authorization from UC Santa Barbara...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 30, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Patent

Date Filed

July 30, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Patent

Date Filed

July 30, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Patent

Date Filed

July 30, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Patent

Date Filed

July 30, 2019

