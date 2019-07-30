UC System Targets Retailers In Litigation-Funded IP Blitz

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Amazon, Target, Ikea, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond have been illegally importing and selling filament LED lighting that infringes the University of California system's intellectual property, university administrators claimed Tuesday in five patent infringement suits paid for by litigation funder Longford Capital. The "revolutionary technology" in LED light bulbs uses about 90% less energy than traditional incandescent light bulbs and was invented by a Nobel-credentialed research team at the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to a statement from the university system's lawyers at Nixon Peabody LLP. To properly sell the bulbs, retailers must seek authorization from UC Santa Barbara...

