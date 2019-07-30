Dallas Is Latest Texas City Sued Over Paid Sick Leave Law

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A staffing company and a law firm sued the city of Dallas in federal court on Tuesday over a recently passed ordinance requiring private employers to provide paid sick leave, following several suits challenging similar rules in other major Texas cities. ESI/Employee Solutions LP and Hagan Law Group LLC are arguing that Dallas' paid sick leave ordinance — passed in April and set to go into effect on Aug. 1 — violates several provisions of the U.S. Constitution in addition to running contrary to Texas state wage laws. The company and the firm, represented by a conservative think tank called the Texas...

