Gunderson Dettmer Guides Compass In $370M Series G Raise

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Real estate tech company Compass has raised $370 million in Series G financing with help from Gunderson Dettmer, bringing the total amount of funding the firm has raised to north of $1.5 billion, Compass announced on Tuesday. New York-based Compass said the Series G round included a mix of preexisting and new investors, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Qatar Investment Authority, Dragoneer Investment Group and SoftBank Vision Fund. The firm plans to use the latest capital for software development ahead of an upcoming August launch of a new app. The firm also said it would use some of the new...

