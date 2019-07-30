Facebook Digital Currency Faces Potential Tax Woes

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Users hoping to pay for everyday transactions with Facebook Inc.'s planned cryptocurrency could be required to keep near-constant tax records, a major impediment to the company's dream of establishing a convenient worldwide digital currency. A chart comparing Facebook and major banks was displayed at a hearing this month in the U.S. House Financial Services Committee in Washington on Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency, Libra. (AP) If tax authorities were to consider Facebook's Libra an asset — as most do digital currencies now — then they would likely consider any exchange to be a realization of gain or loss, requiring taxpayers to keep records...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS