3rd Circ. Opens Floodgates For Venezuela Creditor Claims

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit decision allowing Crystallex International Corp. to target Citgo has swung the door to other creditor claims against Venezuela wide open, but the path to collection for entities that hold the crisis-stricken nation's estimated $150 billion in debt is far from smooth. Aside from the likelihood of protracted litigation for the South American country's numerous other creditors over state assets, U.S. sanctions aimed at crippling the administration of Nicolás Maduro and an ongoing power struggle involving opposition leader Juan Guaidó will continue to cause investors headaches. The appeals court unanimously affirmed a decision issued last summer in Delaware allowing...

