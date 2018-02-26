Over 900 Migrant Families Separated In Past Year, ACLU Says

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has separated more than 900 immigrant parents and children since a California federal court prohibited it from doing so last year, and it is continuing the practice, the American Civil Liberties Union claimed Tuesday. The government should not be able to declare immigrants with any criminal history, no matter how minor their crime, unfit parents and separate them from their children, the ACLU said. The organization argued that the court’s June 2018 nationwide injunction permitted the government to separate families in cases where the parents’ criminal history indicated they were a danger to their children, but not merely...

