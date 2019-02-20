Dish Gets Early $400K Win In Satellite Piracy Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday ordered a man to pay Dish Network LLC $400,000 for violating federal copyright laws by allegedly trafficking technology that cheated its security system and allowed him and at least 40 others to watch satellite television for free. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted a request by Dish and its subsidiary, NagraStar LLC, for a permanent injunction against Peter Lopes of Randolph, Massachusetts, barring him from circumventing their security system. The judge also awarded Dish $10,000 in statutory damages for each of the alleged 40 violations, plus interest and costs. Dish and...

