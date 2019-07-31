Amarin Asks Justices To Get ITC To Look Into False Ad Claims

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Amarin Pharma Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to help it kickstart a U.S. International Trade Commission investigation into its claims that its competitors are illegally advertising their drugs as dietary supplements after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration headed off a commission probe. In a petition lodged Tuesday, the pharmaceutical company urged the justices to review a Federal Circuit ruling in May that affirmed the ITC's decision not to open a probe into Amarin's false advertising complaint. The ITC dropped the matter after the FDA intervened, insisting that the violations fell only under the FDA's purview because the meaning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS