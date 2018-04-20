DNC Loses Election Hack Suit Against Trump, Russia

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit against the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks, the Russian Federation and others over a preelection email hack, finding no viable claim against Russia pursuant to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and that everyone else is protected on First Amendment grounds. The DNC’s suit claimed the party was harmed by email hacking in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, and it targeted the Trump campaign and various former officials, as well as WikiLeaks, Donald Trump Jr., the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, political operative Roger Stone, and the Russian government and...

