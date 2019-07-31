11th Circ. Upholds Nightclub Investor’s Retrial Conviction

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed a Miami Beach nightclub investor’s conviction at retrial and eight-year prison sentence for money-laundering conspiracy and wire fraud, rejecting his claim that the second jury trial violated his right to avoid double jeopardy. In a published decision Tuesday on an issue of first impression for the circuit about the Fifth Amendment’s double jeopardy clause, a three-member appellate panel tossed Isaac Feldman’s contention that he was twice put in jeopardy for the conspiracy charge. Feldman had argued that his retrial on an alternate theory of the money-laundering-conspiracy charge violated his double-jeopardy rights. The appeal arose from Feldman’s convictions...

