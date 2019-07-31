11th Circ. Shuts Down Fla. City's FHA Suit Against Wells Fargo

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed Tuesday the dismissal of a Florida city’s Fair Housing Act lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of discriminatory lending, ruling that the city did not provide enough evidence to prove an injury that would justify standing to pursue the suit. The appeals court said the evidence offered by Miami Gardens — an allegedly discriminatory loan that the city’s expert said will likely go into foreclosure and a list of 10 loans that have defaulted — isn’t enough to show an injury traceable to actions by Wells Fargo & Co. and Wells Fargo Bank NA. It’s not enough, the appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS