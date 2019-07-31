J&J 'Would Never Sell' Unsafe Talc, Rep Says In Ky. Trial

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT) -- A longtime former Johnson & Johnson toxicologist on Tuesday told a Kentucky jury that the company's talcum powder products were safe, before counsel for a family alleging those products gave a woman a fatal cancer questioned whether he'd given an accurate assessment of the company's internal documents discussing talc. During the third week of the trial on claims brought by the family of the deceased Donna Ann Hayes, J&J put on the stand its official corporate representative John Hopkins, a former J&J toxicologist who worked at the company from 1976 to 2000 before founding a consulting business, which counts J&J as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS