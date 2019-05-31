Sikorsky Hit With Counterclaims in $64M Chopper Sale Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A British helicopter operator hit back Tuesday at Sikorsky’s claims that it refused to accept two previously ordered helicopters and reneged on a $64 million contract, saying the manufacturer had wrongly “plowed ahead” with making the aircraft despite knowing they were no longer needed. Sikorsky International Operations Inc. failed to heed Babcock Mission Critical Services Ltd.’s repeated requests to cancel the last two helicopters ordered under a 16-aircraft contract, acting in bad faith in an effort to force Babcock to pay, Babcock alleged in a counterclaim filed in Connecticut federal court. “Sikorsky knowingly proceeded to complete manufacture of baseline Helicopters 15...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS