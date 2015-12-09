Tuna Buyers Win Cert. In Sprawling Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted class certification in a sprawling antitrust multidistrict litigation to consumers claiming they were swindled by a long-running scheme to fix prices of canned tuna, following up a criminal investigation that led Chicken of the Sea, StarKist and Bumble Bee to admit wrongdoing. "Having considered the parties' arguments, the reports and testimony of the expert witnesses, the oral arguments presented, and the relevant legal authorities, the court grants the motions for class certification," wrote U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino in her Monday order. Judge Sammartino certified three separate classes of buyers — end payers, direct purchasers and commercial food...

