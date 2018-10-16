Pet Food Co. Can't Shake Fraud Claim Over Metal Content

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday cut false advertising claims from a proposed class action alleging Champion Petfoods USA's products contain toxins and heavy metals, but kept alive several fraud claims. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall also dismissed a claim from named plaintiffs Afshin Zarinebaf and Zachary Chernik that the company's pet food contains the barbiturate pentobarbital. But she said the plaintiffs can move forward with fraud claims based on the alleged presence of heavy metals in the food. Judge Kendall disagreed with the company's assertion that the claims fail because the plaintiffs didn't allege the levels at which heavy metals and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS