CenturyLink Can't Sink Securities Action Over Sales Tactics

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink was not able to shut down investors' lawsuit over the stock slide set in motion by reports of the telecom's shady overbilling practices, adding to the company's legal woes kicked off by the revelation. The Minnesota federal judge handling the two-year-old securities and consumer litigation against CenturyLink and its executives refused to nix the shareholders' portion on Tuesday, finding they'd sufficiently backed up their claims that the company overcharged millions of customers and hid the behavior, leading to a stock drop when the conduct came to light. CenturyLink had argued that investors needed to offer up specific estimates of the...

