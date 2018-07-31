Texas Judge Finds Forterra Suit Must Be Brought In Delaware

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday tossed a proposed securities class action against private equity-backed Forterra, finding the pipe maker's incorporation documents require suits to be litigated in Delaware. The case, which was consolidated with a similar complaint brought in New York, centers on allegations that Forterra Inc., a water and drainage pipe maker, omitted information critical to the company's prospects ahead of its initial public offering, including the departure of several executives, increasing pressure from competitors and issues at its production plants. U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay found that regardless of the claims, Forterra's incorporation documents allow it to...

