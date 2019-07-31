Elderly Fraud Claims Against Calif. Atty Tossed

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco-based attorney should not be disbarred for his actions related to his service as trustee for a trust, as bar disciplinary authorities failed to establish that the lawyer sought to enrich himself or otherwise defraud his elderly client, an appellate panel of California’s bar court has determined. The court dismissed the charges against Drexel Bradshaw, determining that the State Bar’s Office of Chief Trial Counsel did not submit sufficient evidence to establish that the attorney had schemed to defraud the trust of Ora Gosey, that he had breached his fiduciary duties to his client or that he had made...

