Celgene To Pay $62M To End Antitrust Suit Over Cancer Drugs

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Celgene Corp. has agreed to fork out $62 million to resolve claims that it has suppressed competition for the brand-name cancer drugs Thalomid and Revlimid by preventing lower-priced generic versions from entering the market. Drug giant Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the deal on Monday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a move that would end its five-year-long litigation in New Jersey federal court against Celgene for allegedly stifling the sales of the two drugs, which treat a blood cancer called multiple myeloma. Mylan did not disclose the terms of the agreement, and attorneys for the companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS