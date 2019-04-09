Anthem Says Claims In $60M Benefits Suit Already Fell Flat

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Anthem Inc. urged a California federal judge Tuesday to toss a suit accusing the insurer of unlawfully refusing to pay a rehab facility for nearly $60 million in mental health and substance abuse-related claims, arguing that the court already rejected identical allegations in a similar case. In its motion to dismiss, Anthem told the court that the suit filed by ABC Services Group Inc., acting on behalf of the creditors of Morningside Recovery LLC, was “unworkable” as the lawsuit attempts to recover more than $59 million in damages allegedly stemming from 83,872 claims for roughly 850 patients. ABC didn’t include the “basic factual...

