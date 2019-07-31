McCarter & English Blasts IP Malpractice Expert's Affidavit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP has blasted a private school's expert affidavit submitted in a legal malpractice action in New Jersey state court over the firm's representation of the school in an intellectual property case, arguing that simply "parrot[ing] back the allegations in the complaint accomplishes nothing." The report by the expert, Martin J. Jennings, simply restates allegations in The Lewis School of Princeton's complaint that McCarter & English committed malpractice by not informing the school's insurer about an underlying trademark suit, according to a letter filed Tuesday by the firm. According to the letter, Jennings is a lawyer who specializes in...

