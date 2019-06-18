Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oil Cos. Tell 4th Circ. Baltimore Climate Suit Is Federal Matter

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- BP PLC and other oil giants have told the Fourth Circuit that a lower court ignored the federal issues at stake when it remanded to state court Baltimore's attempt to hold the fossil fuel companies liable for climate change-related damage.

The oil companies, including BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil, said in a brief Monday that the Maryland federal court got ahead of itself by looking past the issue of whether the city's claims are "federal in nature" and wrongly deferred to the defendant's framing of the allegations. They maintain state law can't be used to resolve suits involving out-of-state emissions and federal...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3240 Torts to Land

Date Filed

June 18, 2019

