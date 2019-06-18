Oil Cos. Tell 4th Circ. Baltimore Climate Suit Is Federal Matter

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- BP PLC and other oil giants have told the Fourth Circuit that a lower court ignored the federal issues at stake when it remanded to state court Baltimore's attempt to hold the fossil fuel companies liable for climate change-related damage. The oil companies, including BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil, said in a brief Monday that the Maryland federal court got ahead of itself by looking past the issue of whether the city's claims are "federal in nature" and wrongly deferred to the defendant's framing of the allegations. They maintain state law can't be used to resolve suits involving out-of-state emissions and federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS